Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Fell -14.4% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s traded shares stood at 1.54 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $86.75, to imply an increase of 0.68% or $0.59 in intraday trading. The RCL share’s 52-week high remains $99.24, putting it -14.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.06. The company has a valuation of $22.13B, with an average of 3.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give RCL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$4.41.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) trade information

After registering a 0.68% upside in the latest session, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 88.07 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 0.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.67%, and 0.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.36%. Short interest in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) saw shorts transact 10.95 million shares and set a 2.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $98.55, implying an increase of 11.97% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $61.00 and $135.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCL has been trading -55.62% off suggested target high and 29.68% from its likely low.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Royal Caribbean Group share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) shares are 19.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 25.23% against 36.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.10% this quarter before jumping 46.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $144.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $711.13 million.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Group has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Royal Caribbean Group has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Royal Caribbean Group insiders hold 14.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.79% of the shares at 78.91% float percentage. In total, 67.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 22.62 million shares (or 8.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.94 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 22.08 million shares, or about 8.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.89 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 16.79 million shares. This is just over 6.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.44 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.52 million, or 2.96% of the shares, all valued at about 644.08 million.