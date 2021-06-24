Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) Up 48.90% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.89, to imply an increase of 8.29% or $1.14 in intraday trading. The PSAC share’s 52-week high remains $20.75, putting it -39.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.65. The company has a valuation of $439.50M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 702.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) trade information

After registering a 8.29% upside in the last session, Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.22 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 8.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.97%, and 33.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.90%. Short interest in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) saw shorts transact 4.92 million shares and set a 9.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.00, implying an increase of 35.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSAC has been trading -74.61% off suggested target high and -34.32% from its likely low.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) estimates and forecasts

PSAC Dividends

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)’s Major holders

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.87% of the shares at 5.87% float percentage. In total, 5.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of America Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 0.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 0.26 million shares, or about 0.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.1 million.

We also have ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF holds roughly 19708.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6815.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 0.13 million.