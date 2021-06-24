Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 6.14% YTD Gain?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s traded shares stood at 7.97 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.08, to imply an increase of 1.33% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The PBR share’s 52-week high remains $12.10, putting it -0.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.15. The company has a valuation of $77.67B, with an average of 29.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 35.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PBR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

After registering a 1.33% upside in the last session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.10 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 1.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.02%, and 24.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.14%. Short interest in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw shorts transact 15.99 million shares and set a 0.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.13, implying an increase of 0.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $14.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBR has been trading -20.03% off suggested target high and 17.22% from its likely low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 850.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $17.5 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.13 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.17 billion and $11.29 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.30% before jumping 78.40% in the following quarter.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a forward dividend ratio of 0.39, with the share yield ticking at 3.27% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.06% of the shares at 17.07% float percentage. In total, 17.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 78.32 million shares (or 2.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $664.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 49.73 million shares, or about 1.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $421.73 million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 52.83 million shares. This is just over 1.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $593.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33.86 million, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about 287.13 million.