Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s traded shares stood at 2.95 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.02, to imply an increase of 1.23% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The ACB share’s 52-week high remains $18.98, putting it -110.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.71. The company has a valuation of $1.79B, with an average of 3.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

After registering a 1.23% upside in the last session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.40 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 1.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.59%, and 18.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.54%. Short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) saw shorts transact 34.01 million shares and set a 5.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.83, implying a decrease of -32.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.96 and $9.92 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACB has been trading -9.98% off suggested target high and 45.01% from its likely low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aurora Cannabis Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares are 0.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.59% against 14.70%.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Aurora Cannabis Inc. insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.97% of the shares at 19.00% float percentage. In total, 18.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.51 million shares (or 2.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 5.46 million shares, or about 2.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $50.8 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 5.46 million shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.77 million, or 0.89% of the shares, all valued at about 17.08 million.