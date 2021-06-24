Now Is The Time To Build A Position In AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.57, to imply a decrease of -1.44% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The ASTS share’s 52-week high remains $25.37, putting it -165.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.96. The company has a valuation of $1.81B, with an average of 4.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

After registering a -1.44% downside in the last session, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.30 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, dropping -1.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.24%, and 26.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.53%. Short interest in AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) saw shorts transact 2.86 million shares and set a 2.67 days time to cover.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AST SpaceMobile Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

AST SpaceMobile Inc. insiders hold 25.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.32% of the shares at 23.16% float percentage. In total, 17.32% institutions holds shares in the company.