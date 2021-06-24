Now Is The Time To Build A Position In AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.67, to imply a decrease of -4.69% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The AMPG share’s 52-week high remains $19.80, putting it -323.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.88. The company has a valuation of $50.67M, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 705.23K shares over the past 3 months.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) trade information

After registering a -4.69% downside in the latest session, AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.53 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, dropping -4.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.26%, and 22.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.59%. Short interest in AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) estimates and forecasts

AMPG Dividends

AmpliTech Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AmpliTech Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG)’s Major holders

AmpliTech Group Inc. insiders hold 4.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.02% of the shares at 2.10% float percentage. In total, 2.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bard Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 91678.0 shares (or 0.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Insight Advisors, LLC/ PA with 74150.0 shares, or about 0.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.81 million.