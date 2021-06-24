Now Is The Time To Build A Position In AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s traded shares stood at 4.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.64, to imply an increase of 1.53% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The POWW share’s 52-week high remains $9.95, putting it -15.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.96. The company has a valuation of $588.04M, with an average of 3.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) trade information

After registering a 1.53% upside in the last session, AMMO Inc. (POWW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.83 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 1.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.13%, and 37.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 161.82%. Short interest in AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) saw shorts transact 1.56 million shares and set a 0.87 days time to cover.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $23.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.99 million.

POWW Dividends

AMMO Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AMMO Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

AMMO Inc. insiders hold 46.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.99% of the shares at 63.88% float percentage. In total, 33.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hood River Capital Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.41 million shares (or 10.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC with 3.33 million shares, or about 6.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $19.72 million.

We also have Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AMMO Inc. (POWW) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.83 million shares. This is just over 3.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.18 million, or 2.33% of the shares, all valued at about 6.99 million.