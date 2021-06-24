NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Stock Jumping 26.53% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares stood at 19.38 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.83, to imply an increase of 0.94% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The NIO share’s 52-week high remains $66.99, putting it -46.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 85.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.50. The company has a valuation of $75.12B, with an average of 57.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 75.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for NIO Inc. (NIO), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NIO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

After registering a 0.94% upside in the latest session, NIO Inc. (NIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.37 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 0.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.87%, and 26.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.83%. Short interest in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) saw shorts transact 70.58 million shares and set a 0.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $371.80, implying an increase of 87.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $128.36 and $596.20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NIO has been trading -1200.89% off suggested target high and -180.08% from its likely low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NIO Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NIO Inc. (NIO) shares are -7.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.52% against 29.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.90% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 108.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.28 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.38 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $550.47 million and $696.03 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 133.20% before jumping 98.50% in the following quarter.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NIO Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

NIO Inc. insiders hold 0.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.49% of the shares at 35.68% float percentage. In total, 35.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 92.02 million shares (or 6.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.59 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 62.61 million shares, or about 4.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.44 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NIO Inc. (NIO) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 31.22 million shares. This is just over 2.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.43 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.07 million, or 1.11% of the shares, all valued at about 858.74 million.