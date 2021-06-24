NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Up 71.84% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 63.08% – Here’s What You Need To Do

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s traded shares stood at 2.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.61, to imply an increase of 0.18% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The NEX share’s 52-week high remains $5.80, putting it -3.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.58. The company has a valuation of $1.21B, with an average of 2.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NEX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) trade information

After registering a 0.18% upside in the last session, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.84 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.06%, and 23.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 63.08%. Short interest in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) saw shorts transact 8.63 million shares and set a 4.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.40, implying a decrease of -3.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.40 and $6.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEX has been trading -11.41% off suggested target high and 21.57% from its likely low.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) shares are 62.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.37% against 31.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 59.50% this quarter before jumping 76.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $292.58 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $330.94 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $195.57 million and $169.88 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 49.60% before jumping 94.80% in the following quarter.

NEX Dividends

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s Major holders

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. insiders hold 8.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.57% of the shares at 94.77% float percentage. In total, 86.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 33.36 million shares (or 15.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $124.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 20.99 million shares, or about 9.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $78.1 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 6.86 million shares. This is just over 3.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.95 million, or 2.30% of the shares, all valued at about 18.43 million.