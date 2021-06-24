MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2021, The Stock Is Up 36.40% Year-To-Date

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)’s traded shares stood at 4.83 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.42, to imply a decrease of -0.36% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The MPLX share’s 52-week high remains $31.40, putting it -6.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.05. The company has a valuation of $31.03B, with an average of 2.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for MPLX LP (MPLX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MPLX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.67.

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) trade information

After registering a -0.36% downside in the latest session, MPLX LP (MPLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.32 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, dropping -0.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.56%, and 2.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.40%. Short interest in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) saw shorts transact 16.77 million shares and set a 7.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.56, implying an increase of 6.78% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MPLX has been trading -18.97% off suggested target high and 8.23% from its likely low.

MPLX LP (MPLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MPLX LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MPLX LP (MPLX) shares are 33.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 443.75% against 21.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.50% this quarter before jumping 14.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.25 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.3 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.08 billion and $2.07 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.20% before jumping 11.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -22.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -177.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.40% annually.

MPLX Dividends

MPLX LP has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MPLX LP has a forward dividend ratio of 2.75, with the share yield ticking at 9.31% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 8.95%.

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)’s Major holders

MPLX LP insiders hold 63.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.06% of the shares at 76.06% float percentage. In total, 28.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 67.48 million shares (or 6.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.73 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 21.67 million shares, or about 2.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $555.35 million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MPLX LP (MPLX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 19.69 million shares. This is just over 1.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $468.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.84 million, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about 281.9 million.