Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Has Recovered 19.3% So Far, But Another -142.98% Loss Is Possible.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s traded shares stood at 6.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.14, to imply a decrease of -17.39% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The MLND share’s 52-week high remains $2.77, putting it -142.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $21.82M, with an average of 4.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MLND a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.36.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) trade information

After registering a -17.39% downside in the last session, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5500 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, dropping -17.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.38%, and 0.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.73%. Short interest in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) saw shorts transact 1.98 million shares and set a 0.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 77.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MLND has been trading -338.6% off suggested target high and -338.6% from its likely low.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 35.70% this quarter before jumping 14.70% for the next one.

MLND Dividends

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s Major holders

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 6.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.18% of the shares at 39.67% float percentage. In total, 37.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.77 million shares (or 9.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ikarian Capital, LLC with 1.35 million shares, or about 7.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.62 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 0.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.16 million, or 0.86% of the shares, all valued at about 0.2 million.