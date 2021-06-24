McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Fell -18.75% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s traded shares stood at 3.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.44, to imply a decrease of -0.69% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The MUX share’s 52-week high remains $1.71, putting it -18.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.89. The company has a valuation of $684.50M, with an average of 12.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MUX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

After registering a -0.69% downside in the last session, McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5542 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, dropping -0.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.28%, and 3.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.19%. Short interest in McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) saw shorts transact 50.38 million shares and set a 14.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.75, implying an increase of 17.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MUX has been trading -38.89% off suggested target high and -4.17% from its likely low.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing McEwen Mining Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) shares are 42.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.06% against 21.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $31.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.32 million.

MUX Dividends

McEwen Mining Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. McEwen Mining Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

McEwen Mining Inc. insiders hold 18.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.50% of the shares at 23.90% float percentage. In total, 19.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.52 million shares (or 4.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Weiss Asset Management LP with 13.97 million shares, or about 3.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $13.76 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 20.57 million shares. This is just over 4.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.12 million, or 1.55% of the shares, all valued at about 7.41 million.