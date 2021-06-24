Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Stock Has Dropped -6.61% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.38, to imply an increase of 0.16% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The MFC share’s 52-week high remains $22.25, putting it -14.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.02. The company has a valuation of $38.36B, with an average of 3.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MFC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.5.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) trade information

After registering a 0.16% upside in the last session, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.54 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 0.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.64%, and -6.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.59%. Short interest in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) saw shorts transact 9.54 million shares and set a 2.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.13, implying an increase of 19.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.15 and $28.71 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MFC has been trading -48.14% off suggested target high and -14.29% from its likely low.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Manulife Financial Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) shares are 11.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.93% against 11.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.00% this quarter before jumping 13.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $9.42 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.45 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.67 billion and $13.06 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -11.70% before dropping -27.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 6.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.82% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

MFC Dividends

Manulife Financial Corporation has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Manulife Financial Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.90, with the share yield ticking at 4.65% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.05%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)’s Major holders

Manulife Financial Corporation insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.33% of the shares at 59.34% float percentage. In total, 59.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 146.32 million shares (or 7.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.15 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 79.15 million shares, or about 4.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.7 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Income Fund of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 26.23 million shares. This is just over 1.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $474.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.02 million, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about 430.32 million.