LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s traded shares stood at 1.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.46, to imply an increase of 0.32% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The LX share’s 52-week high remains $15.42, putting it -23.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.04. The company has a valuation of $2.29B, with an average of 2.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.42.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

After registering a 0.32% upside in the last session, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.25 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 0.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.20%, and 39.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 85.97%. Short interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw shorts transact 1.95 million shares and set a 2.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $107.58, implying an increase of 88.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $96.54 and $120.65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LX has been trading -868.3% off suggested target high and -674.8% from its likely low.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) shares are 97.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 329.17% against 3.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.30% this quarter before jumping 30.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -76.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.36% annually.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 5.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.97% of the shares at 40.21% float percentage. In total, 37.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 15.51 million shares (or 11.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $156.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cederberg Capital Ltd with 7.88 million shares, or about 5.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $79.28 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 1.49 million shares. This is just over 1.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.24 million, or 0.92% of the shares, all valued at about 9.63 million.