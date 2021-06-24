Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Is Up 12.71% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s traded shares stood at 1.98 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $107.75, to imply an increase of 5.75% or $5.86 in intraday trading. The LMND share’s 52-week high remains $188.30, putting it -74.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $44.11. The company has a valuation of $6.32B, with an average of 1.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Lemonade Inc. (LMND), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LMND a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.86.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

After registering a 5.75% upside in the last session, Lemonade Inc. (LMND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 109.08 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 5.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.71%, and 33.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.04%. Short interest in Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) saw shorts transact 10.67 million shares and set a 3.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $80.29, implying a decrease of -34.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $130.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LMND has been trading -20.65% off suggested target high and 74.94% from its likely low.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lemonade Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lemonade Inc. (LMND) shares are -1.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.75% against 16.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 51.40% this quarter before falling -56.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $26.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $32.32 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $29.9 million and $17.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -10.40% before jumping 81.60% in the following quarter.

LMND Dividends

Lemonade Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lemonade Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Lemonade Inc. insiders hold 15.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.60% of the shares at 38.67% float percentage. In total, 32.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Softbank Group Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.98 million shares (or 19.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.12 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 3.64 million shares, or about 5.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $339.05 million.

We also have Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lemonade Inc. (LMND) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund holds roughly 1.34 million shares. This is just over 2.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $168.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.86 million, or 1.39% of the shares, all valued at about 79.71 million.