Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares (NYSE: GRUB) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:GRUB)’s traded shares stood at 2.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.64, to imply a decrease of -1.56% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The GRUB share’s 52-week high remains $36.00, putting it -104.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.88. The company has a valuation of $1.65B, with an average of 7.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares (GRUB), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GRUB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:GRUB) trade information

After registering a -1.56% downside in the last session, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares (GRUB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.13 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, dropping -1.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.05%, and -2.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.70%. Short interest in Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:GRUB) saw shorts transact 10.02 million shares and set a 7.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $127.50, implying an increase of 86.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $78.00 and $145.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRUB has been trading -722.0% off suggested target high and -342.18% from its likely low.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares (GRUB) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 88.20% this quarter before falling -112.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $549.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $565.83 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $406.48 million and $493.98 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.20% before jumping 14.50% in the following quarter.

GRUB Dividends

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:GRUB)’s Major holders

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107.81% of the shares at 107.97% float percentage. In total, 107.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.54 million shares (or 17.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.23 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.26 million shares, or about 8.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $613.64 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. American Depositary Shares (GRUB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.61 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $194.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.52 million, or 2.70% of the shares, all valued at about 151.09 million.