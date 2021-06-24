Is Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s traded shares stood at 9.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.13, to imply a decrease of -0.12% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The FCX share’s 52-week high remains $46.10, putting it -24.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.44. The company has a valuation of $54.78B, with an average of 36.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 24.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FCX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) trade information

After registering a -0.12% downside in the last session, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.08 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, dropping -0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.32%, and -10.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.89%. Short interest in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) saw shorts transact 24.47 million shares and set a 0.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.24, implying an increase of 12.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FCX has been trading -61.59% off suggested target high and 54.21% from its likely low.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Freeport-McMoRan Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) shares are 49.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 490.74% against -6.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 2,333.30% this quarter before jumping 175.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 59.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $5.85 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.52 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 344.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 36.80% annually.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.30, with the share yield ticking at 0.81% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. insiders hold 0.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.02% of the shares at 79.48% float percentage. In total, 79.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 136.81 million shares (or 9.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.51 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 133.12 million shares, or about 9.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.38 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 41.1 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.35 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29.87 million, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about 983.5 million.