Is Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Expensive At $1.31? Check These Facts.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s traded shares stood at 7.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.31, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The DNN share’s 52-week high remains $1.80, putting it -37.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $1.08B, with an average of 13.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DNN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the last session, Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4600 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.67%, and 15.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 102.47%. Short interest in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) saw shorts transact 13.17 million shares and set a 0.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.78, implying an increase of 26.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.28 and $2.47 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DNN has been trading -88.55% off suggested target high and 2.29% from its likely low.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Denison Mines Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) shares are 122.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 21.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.22 million.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Denison Mines Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Denison Mines Corp. insiders hold 0.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.40% of the shares at 17.49% float percentage. In total, 17.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.25 million shares (or 2.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 16.61 million shares, or about 2.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $18.1 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF holds roughly 20.39 million shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.78 million, or 1.46% of the shares, all valued at about 7.75 million.