Is Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) Expensive At $4.02? Check These Facts.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.02, to imply an increase of 7.02% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The CYCN share’s 52-week high remains $8.96, putting it -122.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.08. The company has a valuation of $126.94M, with an average of 1.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CYCN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) trade information

After registering a 7.02% upside in the latest session, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.15 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 7.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.79%, and 27.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.88%. Short interest in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) saw shorts transact 1.55 million shares and set a 1.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying a decrease of -0.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYCN has been trading 0.5% off suggested target high and 0.5% from its likely low.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) estimates and forecasts

CYCN Dividends

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s Major holders

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 17.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.32% of the shares at 82.73% float percentage. In total, 68.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Slate Path Capital, LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.2 million shares (or 15.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 2.73 million shares, or about 6.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.61 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.06 million shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.84 million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about 1.83 million.