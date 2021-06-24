Is Aytu Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Aytu Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.65, to imply an increase of 1.07% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The AYTU share’s 52-week high remains $17.00, putting it -200.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.73. The company has a valuation of $149.67M, with an average of 2.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 854.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Aytu Biopharma Inc. (AYTU), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AYTU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Aytu Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) trade information

After registering a 1.07% upside in the last session, Aytu Biopharma Inc. (AYTU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.97 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 1.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.44%, and 8.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.52%. Short interest in Aytu Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) saw shorts transact 2.49 million shares and set a 5.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.50, implying an increase of 65.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AYTU has been trading -324.78% off suggested target high and -94.69% from its likely low.

Aytu Biopharma Inc. (AYTU) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -55.00% this quarter before jumping 55.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 123.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $19.82 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.86 million and $13.52 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.40% before jumping 76.00% in the following quarter.

AYTU Dividends

Aytu Biopharma Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aytu Biopharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aytu Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s Major holders

Aytu Biopharma Inc. insiders hold 7.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.46% of the shares at 30.69% float percentage. In total, 28.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.59 million shares (or 6.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 1.34 million shares, or about 5.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10.2 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aytu Biopharma Inc. (AYTU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.6 million shares. This is just over 2.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.46 million, or 1.83% of the shares, all valued at about 3.05 million.