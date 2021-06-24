Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) Is Worth A Gamble At $2.90

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.90, to imply an increase of 1.05% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The IKT share’s 52-week high remains $11.80, putting it -306.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.80. The company has a valuation of $29.09M, with an average of 2.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 310.46K shares over the past 3 months.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) trade information

After registering a 1.05% upside in the last session, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.99 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 1.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.36%, and -43.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.97%. Short interest in Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) saw shorts transact 62340.0 shares and set a 2.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 80.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IKT has been trading -417.24% off suggested target high and -417.24% from its likely low.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) estimates and forecasts

IKT Dividends

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)’s Major holders

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 21.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.43% of the shares at 15.76% float percentage. In total, 12.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 100000.0 shares (or 0.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC with 18800.0 shares, or about 0.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and 360 Funds-Timber Point Global Tactical Allocation Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 100000.0 shares. This is just over 0.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 50000.0, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about 0.3 million.