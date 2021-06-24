How Much Is Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG) Worth And How Can It Be Managed – Marketing Sentinel
How Much Is Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.50, to imply a decrease of -23.85% or -$8.3 in intraday trading. The PRTG share’s 52-week high remains $44.98, putting it -69.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.65. The company has a valuation of $451.01M, with an average of 45010.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) trade information

After registering a -23.85% downside in the latest session, Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.98 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, dropping -23.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.00%, and 26.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 77.64%. Short interest in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) saw shorts transact 17000.0 shares and set a 1.13 days time to cover.

Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG) estimates and forecasts

PRTG Dividends

Portage Biotech Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Portage Biotech Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG)’s Major holders

Portage Biotech Inc. insiders hold 63.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.30% of the shares at 0.82% float percentage. In total, 0.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11395.0 shares (or 0.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sigma Planning Corp with 9270.0 shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.26 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2471.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69113.0

