HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2021, The Stock Is Up 59.78% YTD

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s traded shares stood at 2.24 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.88, to imply an increase of 2.44% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The HEXO share’s 52-week high remains $11.04, putting it -87.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.32. The company has a valuation of $719.63M, with an average of 3.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) trade information

After registering a 2.44% upside in the last session, HEXO Corp. (HEXO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.99 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 2.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.17%, and 1.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.78%. Short interest in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) saw shorts transact 7.64 million shares and set a 1.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.88, implying an increase of 14.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $9.89 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HEXO has been trading -68.2% off suggested target high and 23.47% from its likely low.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HEXO Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. HEXO Corp. (HEXO) shares are 47.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 77.08% against 14.70%.

HEXO Dividends

HEXO Corp. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HEXO Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s Major holders

HEXO Corp. insiders hold 4.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.96% of the shares at 18.89% float percentage. In total, 17.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.86 million shares (or 8.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $63.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 1.16 million shares, or about 0.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.51 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HEXO Corp. (HEXO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 9.86 million shares. This is just over 8.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $63.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.24 million, or 1.01% of the shares, all valued at about 8.3 million.