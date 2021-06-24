Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) Have Dipped -82.46% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.29, to imply an increase of 3.93% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The GRAY share’s 52-week high remains $37.88, putting it -616.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.43. The company has a valuation of $121.85M, with an average of 3.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Graybug Vision Inc. (GRAY), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GRAY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.47.

Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) trade information

After registering a 3.93% upside in the latest session, Graybug Vision Inc. (GRAY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.67 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 3.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.52%, and 42.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.46%. Short interest in Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) saw shorts transact 1.24 million shares and set a 1.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.75, implying a decrease of -11.37% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRAY has been trading -13.42% off suggested target high and 24.39% from its likely low.

Graybug Vision Inc. (GRAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Graybug Vision Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Graybug Vision Inc. (GRAY) shares are -79.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.81% against 8.70%.

GRAY Dividends

Graybug Vision Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Graybug Vision Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)’s Major holders

Graybug Vision Inc. insiders hold 10.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.68% of the shares at 78.95% float percentage. In total, 70.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.28 million shares (or 25.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 4.16 million shares, or about 19.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $23.11 million.

We also have Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Graybug Vision Inc. (GRAY) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds roughly 0.38 million shares. This is just over 1.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.14 million, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about 0.68 million.