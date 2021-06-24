GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $56.00.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.24, to imply an increase of 1.30% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The GDRX share’s 52-week high remains $64.22, putting it -67.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.66. The company has a valuation of $15.13B, with an average of 1.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GDRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

After registering a 1.30% upside in the last session, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.75 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 1.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.96%, and 17.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.21%. Short interest in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) saw shorts transact 13.01 million shares and set a 4.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.54, implying an increase of 10.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $56.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GDRX has been trading -46.44% off suggested target high and 29.39% from its likely low.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GoodRx Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) shares are -18.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.82% against 16.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $174.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $195.28 million.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GoodRx Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

GoodRx Holdings Inc. insiders hold 8.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.78% of the shares at 75.34% float percentage. In total, 68.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.45 million shares (or 4.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $139.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Silver Lake Group, LLC with 3.03 million shares, or about 4.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $122.24 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.18 million shares. This is just over 1.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.94 million, or 1.36% of the shares, all valued at about 38.11 million.