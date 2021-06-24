Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Down -26.82% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -3.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.46, to imply an increase of 4.00% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The VINO share’s 52-week high remains $21.45, putting it -292.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.00. The company has a valuation of $40.32M, with an average of 6.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information

After registering a 4.00% upside in the latest session, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.67 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 4.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -34.21%, and 42.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.82%. Short interest in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) saw shorts transact 9540.0 shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) estimates and forecasts

VINO Dividends

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s Major holders

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 12.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.59% of the shares at 0.67% float percentage. In total, 0.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19065.0 shares (or 0.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66918.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citizens Financial Group Inc/RI with 16666.0 shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $58497.0.