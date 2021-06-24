Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 75.60% YTD Gain?

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s traded shares stood at 2.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.90, to imply an increase of 2.79% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The GCI share’s 52-week high remains $6.33, putting it -7.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $870.31M, with an average of 1.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Sell for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI), translating to a mean rating of 4.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give GCI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

After registering a 2.79% upside in the last session, Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.13 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 2.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.25%, and 18.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 75.60%. Short interest in Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) saw shorts transact 13.65 million shares and set a 6.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.40, implying a decrease of -34.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.80 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GCI has been trading 15.25% off suggested target high and 35.59% from its likely low.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gannett Co. Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) shares are 138.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -351.52% against 19.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.90% this quarter before falling -12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $791 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $809.6 million.

GCI Dividends

Gannett Co. Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gannett Co. Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Major holders

Gannett Co. Inc. insiders hold 10.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.54% of the shares at 69.95% float percentage. In total, 62.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.19 million shares (or 14.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $113.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.57 million shares, or about 6.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $46.13 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 8.83 million shares. This is just over 6.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.63 million, or 2.55% of the shares, all valued at about 19.52 million.