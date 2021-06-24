For Risk-Tolerant Investors, BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Is Worth A Shot

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.20, to imply an increase of 2.57% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The BIMI share’s 52-week high remains $4.09, putting it -240.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $30.72M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 405.78K shares over the past 3 months.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

After registering a 2.57% upside in the latest session, BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2700 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 2.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.83%, and -1.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.94%. Short interest in BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw shorts transact 36350.0 shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.50, implying an increase of 90.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.50 and $12.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BIMI has been trading -941.67% off suggested target high and -941.67% from its likely low.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) estimates and forecasts

BIMI Dividends

BOQI International Medical Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BOQI International Medical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

BOQI International Medical Inc. insiders hold 13.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.57% of the shares at 6.46% float percentage. In total, 5.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 86865.0 shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.15 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 17839.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31218.0