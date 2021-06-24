Following A 3.49% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FRX)?

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.6 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.63, to imply an increase of 2.51% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The FRX share’s 52-week high remains $18.20, putting it -71.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.72. The company has a valuation of $311.10M, with an average of 1.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX) trade information

After registering a 2.51% upside in the latest session, Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.88 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 2.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.49%, and 4.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.96%. Short interest in Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX) saw shorts transact 5.75 million shares and set a 7.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.75, implying an increase of 16.63% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $14.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRX has been trading -36.41% off suggested target high and -3.48% from its likely low.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX) estimates and forecasts

FRX Dividends

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Forest Road Acquisition Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX)’s Major holders

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.75% of the shares at 37.75% float percentage. In total, 37.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.08 million shares (or 3.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Weiss Asset Management LP with 0.55 million shares, or about 1.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.58 million.

We also have Managed Portfolio Series- Friess Small Cap Growth Fd and Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Managed Portfolio Series- Friess Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 63800.0 shares. This is just over 0.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40000.0, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 0.4 million.