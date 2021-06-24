Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Is Currently -60.0 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.75, to imply an increase of 6.36% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The FLGC share’s 52-week high remains $6.00, putting it -60.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.85. The company has a valuation of $144.34M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 708.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

After registering a 6.36% upside in the latest session, Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.95 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 6.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and 0.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.30%. Short interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Flora Growth Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Flora Growth Corp. insiders hold 20.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.