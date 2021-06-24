Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX: SNMP): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP)’s traded shares stood at 4.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.88, to imply an increase of 10.92% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The SNMP share’s 52-week high remains $1.77, putting it -101.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $50.38M, with an average of 2.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SNMP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) trade information

After registering a 10.92% upside in the last session, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9000 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 10.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.33%, and 8.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.65%. Short interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) saw shorts transact 67190.0 shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 56.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNMP has been trading -127.27% off suggested target high and -127.27% from its likely low.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

SNMP Dividends

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP)’s Major holders

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP insiders hold 16.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.44% of the shares at 108.06% float percentage. In total, 90.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.75 million shares (or 3.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 0.14 million shares, or about 0.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.14 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund holds roughly 1.75 million shares. This is just over 3.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.01 million