DHI Group Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Has Recovered 40.5% So Far, But Another -43.01% Loss Is Possible.

DHI Group Inc. (NYSE:DHX)’s traded shares stood at 1.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.79, to imply a decrease of -4.12% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The DHX share’s 52-week high remains $3.99, putting it -43.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.66. The company has a valuation of $144.61M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 167.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for DHI Group Inc. (DHX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DHX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

DHI Group Inc. (NYSE:DHX) trade information

After registering a -4.12% downside in the last session, DHI Group Inc. (DHX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.04 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, dropping -4.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.00%, and -15.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.68%. Short interest in DHI Group Inc. (NYSE:DHX) saw shorts transact 0.75 million shares and set a 4.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.75, implying an increase of 41.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DHX has been trading -79.21% off suggested target high and -61.29% from its likely low.

DHI Group Inc. (DHX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DHI Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. DHI Group Inc. (DHX) shares are 35.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -56.25% against 18.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -75.00% this quarter before falling -50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $33.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.22 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.65 million and $33.25 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.70% before jumping 2.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -23.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -355.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.10% annually.

DHX Dividends

DHI Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DHI Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DHI Group Inc. (NYSE:DHX)’s Major holders

DHI Group Inc. insiders hold 10.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.64% of the shares at 85.95% float percentage. In total, 76.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.84 million shares (or 9.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.79 million shares, or about 7.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $8.41 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DHI Group Inc. (DHX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.6 million shares. This is just over 3.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.25 million, or 2.39% of the shares, all valued at about 4.19 million.