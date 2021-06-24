Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $140.55, to imply an increase of 3.77% or $5.1 in intraday trading. The DRI share’s 52-week high remains $149.73, putting it -6.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $68.91. The company has a valuation of $17.97B, with an average of 1.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DRI a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.79.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) trade information

After registering a 3.77% upside in the latest session, Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 141.33 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 3.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.74%, and -4.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.71%. Short interest in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) saw shorts transact 3.37 million shares and set a 2.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $156.48, implying an increase of 10.18% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $135.00 and $170.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRI has been trading -20.95% off suggested target high and 3.95% from its likely low.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Darden Restaurants Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) shares are 15.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.67% against 24.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 244.40% this quarter before jumping 178.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $2.19 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2021, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.16 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -17.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -107.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 36.64% annually.

DRI Dividends

Darden Restaurants Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Darden Restaurants Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.55, with the share yield ticking at 1.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.64%.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI)’s Major holders

Darden Restaurants Inc. insiders hold 0.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.63% of the shares at 91.35% float percentage. In total, 90.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.94 million shares (or 10.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.98 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 10.67 million shares, or about 8.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.51 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 5.48 million shares. This is just over 4.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $777.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.33 million, or 3.32% of the shares, all valued at about 615.1 million.