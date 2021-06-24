Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s traded shares stood at 1.84 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.82, to imply a decrease of -0.36% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The CRCT share’s 52-week high remains $38.89, putting it -18.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.88. The company has a valuation of $6.81B, with an average of 1.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 880.98K shares over the past 3 months.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) trade information

After registering a -0.36% downside in the last session, Cricut Inc. (CRCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 37.39 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, dropping -0.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.35%, and 16.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 84.38%. Short interest in Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) saw shorts transact 0.64 million shares and set a 0.97 days time to cover.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $319.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $252.54 million.

CRCT Dividends

Cricut Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cricut Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Major holders

Cricut Inc. insiders hold 10.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.85% of the shares at 98.93% float percentage. In total, 88.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Granahan Investment Management Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.45 million shares (or 14.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $48.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 1.46 million shares, or about 8.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $28.81 million.

We also have Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cricut Inc. (CRCT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 0.69 million shares. This is just over 4.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.18 million, or 1.07% of the shares, all valued at about 3.47 million.