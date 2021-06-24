Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: CIK) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK)’s traded shares stood at 0.9 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.53, to imply a decrease of -0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CIK share’s 52-week high remains $3.64, putting it -3.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.64. The company has a valuation of $184.64M, with an average of 1.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 928.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) trade information

After registering a -0.00% downside in the last session, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) has traded red over the past five days. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.15%, and -1.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.06%. Short interest in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) saw shorts transact 0.27 million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) estimates and forecasts

CIK Dividends

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.27, with the share yield ticking at 7.65% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 8.58%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK)’s Major holders

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.65% of the shares at 24.65% float percentage. In total, 24.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SIT Investment Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.92 million shares (or 3.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is LPL Financial LLC with 1.26 million shares, or about 2.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.24 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Income Composite ETF holds roughly 0.63 million shares. This is just over 1.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.22 million