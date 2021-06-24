Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.77, to imply an increase of 12.72% or $0.99 in intraday trading. The CGEN share’s 52-week high remains $19.90, putting it -126.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.74. The company has a valuation of $649.40M, with an average of 0.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CGEN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

After registering a 12.72% upside in the last session, Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.87 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 12.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.37%, and 3.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.76%. Short interest in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) saw shorts transact 7.53 million shares and set a 6.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.29, implying an increase of 58.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CGEN has been trading -219.27% off suggested target high and -82.44% from its likely low.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Compugen Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) shares are -42.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -32.43% against 8.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.00% this quarter before falling -44.40% for the next one.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Compugen Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Compugen Ltd. insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.13% of the shares at 49.20% float percentage. In total, 49.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.42 million shares (or 17.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $123.89 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 7.16 million shares, or about 8.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $61.53 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 7.46 million shares. This is just over 8.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.33 million, or 5.17% of the shares, all valued at about 33.25 million.