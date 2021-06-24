Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Gain Of 41.32% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -4.34% – What Should You Do Now?

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s traded shares stood at 1.79 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.57, to imply an increase of 0.86% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The CGC share’s 52-week high remains $56.50, putting it -139.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.83. The company has a valuation of $9.01B, with an average of 2.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

After registering a 0.86% upside in the last session, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.42 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 0.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.28%, and 3.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.34%. Short interest in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) saw shorts transact 14.81 million shares and set a 4.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.83, implying an increase of 15.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.47 and $42.43 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CGC has been trading -80.02% off suggested target high and 25.88% from its likely low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canopy Growth Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares are -7.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 73.15% against 14.70%.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canopy Growth Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Canopy Growth Corporation insiders hold 38.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.12% of the shares at 24.62% float percentage. In total, 15.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.57 million shares (or 1.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $162.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 2.96 million shares, or about 0.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $72.83 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 3.08 million shares. This is just over 0.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $123.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.96 million, or 0.77% of the shares, all valued at about 72.83 million.