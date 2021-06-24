Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF) Up Almost 6.28% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.28, to imply an increase of 3.58% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The CANF share’s 52-week high remains $4.39, putting it -92.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.51. The company has a valuation of $37.82M, with an average of 1.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 427.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CANF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) trade information

After registering a 3.58% upside in the latest session, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.33 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 3.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.71%, and 6.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.60%. Short interest in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) saw shorts transact 0.3 million shares and set a 1.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.33, implying an increase of 63.98% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CANF has been trading -294.74% off suggested target high and -119.3% from its likely low.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) shares are 20.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.17% against 16.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.70% this quarter before jumping 58.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -52.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $70k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $204k and $211k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -65.70% before dropping -66.80% in the following quarter.

CANF Dividends

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF)’s Major holders

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. insiders hold 1.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.40% of the shares at 12.54% float percentage. In total, 12.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 79873.0 shares, or about 0.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.2 million.