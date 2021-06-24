Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Down -6.47% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)’s traded shares stood at 1.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.07, to imply a decrease of -0.33% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The CPB share’s 52-week high remains $54.08, putting it -19.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $44.53. The company has a valuation of $13.83B, with an average of 2.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Campbell Soup Company (CPB), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give CPB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.48.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) trade information

After registering a -0.33% downside in the last session, Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.01 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, dropping -0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.66%, and -7.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.47%. Short interest in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) saw shorts transact 20.85 million shares and set a 10.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.06, implying an increase of 8.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $59.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPB has been trading -30.91% off suggested target high and 11.25% from its likely low.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Campbell Soup Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Campbell Soup Company (CPB) shares are -6.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.36% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -23.80% this quarter before falling -11.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.82 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.25 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 23.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.70% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

CPB Dividends

Campbell Soup Company has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Campbell Soup Company has a forward dividend ratio of 1.48, with the share yield ticking at 3.27% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.99%.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)’s Major holders

Campbell Soup Company insiders hold 35.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.28% of the shares at 85.73% float percentage. In total, 55.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 24.22 million shares (or 7.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.22 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 16.49 million shares, or about 5.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $829.2 million.

We also have Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Campbell Soup Company (CPB) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund holds roughly 8.05 million shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $387.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.56 million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about 279.6 million.