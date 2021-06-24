Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Rose 1.99% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s traded shares stood at 2.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $56.28, to imply an increase of 2.27% or $1.25 in intraday trading. The CPE share’s 52-week high remains $55.16, putting it 1.99% up since that peak but still an impressive 92.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.50. The company has a valuation of $2.60B, with an average of 2.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CPE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.55.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) trade information

After registering a 2.27% upside in the last session, Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 59.68 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 2.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.94%, and 47.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 327.66%. Short interest in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) saw shorts transact 7.69 million shares and set a 4.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.52, implying a decrease of -20.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPE has been trading -6.61% off suggested target high and 37.81% from its likely low.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Callon Petroleum Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) shares are 325.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 130.07% against 2.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1,450.00% this quarter before jumping 265.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $331.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $360.62 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $157.23 million and $290.03 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 110.70% before jumping 24.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -11.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 167.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.00% annually.

CPE Dividends

Callon Petroleum Company has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Callon Petroleum Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s Major holders

Callon Petroleum Company insiders hold 2.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.10% of the shares at 69.78% float percentage. In total, 68.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.59 million shares (or 12.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $215.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.33 million shares, or about 11.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $205.54 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.1 million shares. This is just over 6.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $119.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.73 million, or 5.91% of the shares, all valued at about 105.2 million.