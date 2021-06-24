Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY): Can A Stock Be -30.37% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s traded shares stood at 2.45 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.78, to imply a decrease of -2.61% or -$0.37 in intraday trading. The BFLY share’s 52-week high remains $29.13, putting it -111.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.20. The company has a valuation of $2.63B, with an average of 4.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

After registering a -2.61% downside in the last session, Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.65 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, dropping -2.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.48%, and 29.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.37%. Short interest in Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) saw shorts transact 14.36 million shares and set a 5.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying an increase of 31.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BFLY has been trading -45.14% off suggested target high and -45.14% from its likely low.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Butterfly Network Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

Butterfly Network Inc. insiders hold 19.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.32% of the shares at 49.12% float percentage. In total, 39.32% institutions holds shares in the company.