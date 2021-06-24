Boom Or Bust: Where Is FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Stock Headed Next?

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s traded shares stood at 2.1 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.93, to imply an increase of 11.95% or $1.38 in intraday trading. The FTCI share’s 52-week high remains $15.46, putting it -19.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.79. The company has a valuation of $1.13B, with an average of 0.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

After registering a 11.95% upside in the last session, FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.18 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 11.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.48%, and 37.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.33%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.38, implying an increase of 10.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTCI has been trading -77.88% off suggested target high and 14.93% from its likely low.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FTC Solar Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders

FTC Solar Inc. insiders hold 74.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.