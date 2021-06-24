Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) Stock?

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s traded shares stood at 10.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.11, to imply an increase of 1.29% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The NOK share’s 52-week high remains $9.79, putting it -91.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.21. The company has a valuation of $29.58B, with an average of 23.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 38.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nokia Corporation (NOK), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NOK a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) trade information

After registering a 1.29% upside in the last session, Nokia Corporation (NOK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.18 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 1.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.26%, and 0.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.16%. Short interest in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) saw shorts transact 33.43 million shares and set a 0.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.63, implying an increase of 9.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.51 and $7.45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NOK has been trading -45.79% off suggested target high and 31.31% from its likely low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nokia Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nokia Corporation (NOK) shares are 29.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.33% against 17.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -28.60% this quarter before falling -16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $6.21 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.31 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -28.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.53% annually.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Corporation has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nokia Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Nokia Corporation insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.52% of the shares at 6.52% float percentage. In total, 6.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Optiver Holding B.v. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 31.9 million shares (or 0.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $126.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Securities Limited with 31.39 million shares, or about 0.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $124.29 million.

We also have ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and First Trust Indxx NextG ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nokia Corporation (NOK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF holds roughly 8.17 million shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.14 million, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 16.2 million.