Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) Stock?

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s traded shares stood at 19.99 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.00, to imply an increase of 4.23% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The AIKI share’s 52-week high remains $2.55, putting it -155.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.47. The company has a valuation of $93.29M, with an average of 1.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) trade information

After registering a 4.23% upside in the last session, AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2100 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 4.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and -5.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.48%. Short interest in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) saw shorts transact 0.26 million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1802.25, implying an increase of 99.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1802.25 and $1802.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AIKI has been trading -180125.0% off suggested target high and -180125.0% from its likely low.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $6.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2014, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.5 million.

AIKI Dividends

AIkido Pharma Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s Major holders

AIkido Pharma Inc. insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.00% of the shares at 16.01% float percentage. In total, 16.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.33 million shares (or 4.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.54 million shares, or about 1.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.76 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.68 million shares. This is just over 3.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.52 million, or 1.70% of the shares, all valued at about 1.74 million.