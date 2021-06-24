Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s traded shares stood at 1.92 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -3.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.49, to imply an increase of 6.40% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The APRN share’s 52-week high remains $15.00, putting it -234.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.96. The company has a valuation of $82.80M, with an average of 2.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 764.46K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APRN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.93.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) trade information

After registering a 6.40% upside in the last session, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.55 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 6.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.46%, and -2.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.68%. Short interest in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) saw shorts transact 1.77 million shares and set a 3.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 62.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APRN has been trading -167.26% off suggested target high and -167.26% from its likely low.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -1,262.50% this quarter before jumping 9.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $124.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $114.9 million.

APRN Dividends

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s Major holders

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. insiders hold 15.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.72% of the shares at 35.06% float percentage. In total, 29.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 0.9 million shares (or 6.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.59 million shares, or about 4.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.31 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.4 million shares. This is just over 2.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 1.17% of the shares, all valued at about 0.94 million.