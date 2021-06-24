BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s traded shares stood at 2.69 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $229.50, to imply a decrease of -2.96% or -$6.99 in intraday trading. The BNTX share’s 52-week high remains $252.78, putting it -10.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $51.52. The company has a valuation of $55.89B, with an average of 2.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for BioNTech SE (BNTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BNTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $9.07.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

After registering a -2.96% downside in the last session, BioNTech SE (BNTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 238.00 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, dropping -2.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.58%, and 17.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 181.53%. Short interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) saw shorts transact 4.75 million shares and set a 2.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $156.26, implying a decrease of -46.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $91.40 and $197.02 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BNTX has been trading 14.15% off suggested target high and 60.17% from its likely low.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BioNTech SE share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BioNTech SE (BNTX) shares are 115.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43,971.43% against 8.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 2,115.60% this quarter before jumping 930.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2,458.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $3.85 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.86 billion.

BNTX Dividends

BioNTech SE has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BioNTech SE has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

BioNTech SE insiders hold 1.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.98% of the shares at 11.11% float percentage. In total, 10.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.63 million shares (or 1.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $377.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 2.9 million shares, or about 1.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $236.3 million.

We also have Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioNTech SE (BNTX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio holds roughly 2.21 million shares. This is just over 0.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $180.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.9 million, or 0.79% of the shares, all valued at about 207.19 million.