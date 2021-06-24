Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Has Gained 65.03% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s traded shares stood at 3.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.31, to imply an increase of 2.27% or $0.65 in intraday trading. The BBBY share’s 52-week high remains $53.90, putting it -83.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.39. The company has a valuation of $3.35B, with an average of 4.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give BBBY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

After registering a 2.27% upside in the last session, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.18 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 2.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.72%, and 23.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 65.03%. Short interest in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) saw shorts transact 33.35 million shares and set a 8.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.54, implying a decrease of -14.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $38.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBBY has been trading -29.65% off suggested target high and 38.59% from its likely low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) shares are 52.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 249.50% against 21.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 104.10% this quarter before jumping 4.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $1.87 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.01 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -18.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 68.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 72.90% annually.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 2.32% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. insiders hold 1.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.02% of the shares at 101.53% float percentage. In total, 100.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.08 million shares (or 18.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $585.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 13.96 million shares, or about 13.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $406.94 million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 10.5 million shares. This is just over 9.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $370.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.14 million, or 7.63% of the shares, all valued at about 227.71 million.