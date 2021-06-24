Barrick Gold Corporation At $20.99: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s traded shares stood at 2.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.99, to imply an increase of 0.14% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The GOLD share’s 52-week high remains $31.04, putting it -47.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.53. The company has a valuation of $37.74B, with an average of 18.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GOLD a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.28.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

After registering a 0.14% upside in the latest session, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.35 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 0.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.64%, and -14.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.46%. Short interest in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) saw shorts transact 25.81 million shares and set a 1.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.06, implying an increase of 27.77% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOLD has been trading -66.75% off suggested target high and -0.05% from its likely low.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Barrick Gold Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) shares are -8.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.22% against 5.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.70% this quarter before falling -24.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $3.07 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.26 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.89 billion and $3.54 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.10% before dropping -7.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -42.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.20% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corporation has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Barrick Gold Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.36, with the share yield ticking at 1.72% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.95%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Barrick Gold Corporation insiders hold 0.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.35% of the shares at 63.71% float percentage. In total, 63.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 88.56 million shares (or 4.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.75 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Flossbach von Storch AG with 56.6 million shares, or about 3.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.12 billion.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 77.57 million shares. This is just over 4.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.87 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.96 million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about 535.92 million.