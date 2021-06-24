At $11.04 Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Is Worth A Gamble

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s traded shares stood at 13.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.04, to imply a decrease of -1.25% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The CLNE share’s 52-week high remains $19.79, putting it -79.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.01. The company has a valuation of $2.08B, with an average of 42.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

After registering a -1.25% downside in the last session, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.65 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, dropping -1.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.18%, and 38.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.46%. Short interest in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw shorts transact 8.68 million shares and set a 1.74 days time to cover.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clean Energy Fuels Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) shares are 85.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -350.00% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $74.96 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $83.19 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $59.85 million and $70.89 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.20% before jumping 17.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 49.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -149.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

CLNE Dividends

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. insiders hold 23.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.97% of the shares at 52.28% float percentage. In total, 39.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.26 million shares (or 5.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $154.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.25 million shares, or about 5.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $140.81 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF holds roughly 7.51 million shares. This is just over 3.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $59.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.65 million, or 1.82% of the shares, all valued at about 50.08 million.