Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: AACQ) Recovered 11.79% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -9.03% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.92, to imply an increase of 2.59% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The AACQ share’s 52-week high remains $14.01, putting it -41.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.75. The company has a valuation of $886.35M, with an average of 2.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AACQ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) trade information

After registering a 2.59% upside in the latest session, Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.07 this Wednesday, 06/23/21, jumping 2.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.30%, and -2.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.03%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.00, implying an increase of 61.85% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AACQ has been trading -202.42% off suggested target high and -121.77% from its likely low.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) estimates and forecasts

AACQ Dividends

Artius Acquisition Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd with 0.32 million shares, or about 0.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.37 million.